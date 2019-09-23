Drag Queen Story Hour held in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A controversial activity organized for children returned to the Upstate this weekend.

Drag Queen Story Hour was held at the library in downtown Spartanburg for the first time on Sunday.

During the event drag queens share books and stories with kids and their parents.

While inside the library excitement was building before the event, but outside the library, things weren’t so quiet.

Protestors both for and against the event lined the streets outside the library.

“Adult fantasy is not child’s play,” said Jody Armstrong. “I think that’s what we are dealing with here.”

“Everybody deserves a chance to be loved and to love who they want to,” said Becki Roberts.

“Do you think they should allow something like this in Spartanburg?” Asked 7News reporter Stefany Bornman.

“No, definitely not,” said Karina Bodganov. “Not welcome.”

“If you don’t want your children exposed to it, don’t bring your children,” said David Poteat.

One group of protestors tell 7News they showed up to spread a message of love.

“This world needs tolerance and acceptance,” said Poteat.

The organization Free Mom Hugs believe drag queen story hour teaches young children about accepting diversity.

“If you wait until someone is 15, 16 or 17 to introduce them to that they’ve already developed all of their thinking by then for the most part. So it’s kind of best to go ahead while they’re young and teach them about diversity,” said Roberts.

One couple and several others that showed up to protest with them disagree.

“We love them, we don’t hate them,” Bodganov said. “We just think their lifestyle is wrong. It’s against God. We don’t want them pushing it on the kids.”

“It could be dangerous for our children, your children, our grandchildren,” Armstrong told 7News. “It’s a dangerous thing we are playing with here.”