Drag Queen Story Hour returning to Upstate library

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Drag Queen Story Hour will be returning to the Upstate next weekend.

The event will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on September 22 at the Headquarters Library on Church Street in Spartanburg, according to the event page.

According to a press release, Drag Queen Story Hour will be an event for drag queens to share books and stories with children at libraries, bookstores and schools.

“DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real,” organizers said on the event page.

The event will be hosted in partnership with Mom’s Liberal Happy Hour SC, Drag Queen Story Hour Upstate SC (an affiliate of the national DQSH organization) and The Greenville Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, The Abbey of the Grand Palmetto, according to the release.

The Upstate hosted its first Drag Queen Story Hour back in February at the Five Forks Library in Greenville County, which had more than 500 attendees. The event drew many protesters and counter-protesters as well.