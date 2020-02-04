Dragon Con co-founder reaches plea deal in hacking case

(AP) – A co-founder of Dragon Con has reached a plea deal in a case that accused him and three others of illegally accessing a Georgia courthouse computer network.

An indictment obtained in September charged Dragon Con co-founder Ed Kramer, a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge and two others each with three counts of computer trespass.

It said they illegally accessed the Gwinnett County Justice Center computer network in February 2019.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Kramer on Monday entered an Alford plea in the case.

An Alford plea allows a person to maintain his innocence while carrying the consequences of a guilty verdict.