Dream Center in Easley asks for volunteers, mentors of all talents

One Upstate SC non-profit is putting out a serious call for mentors and volunteers of all talents.



The Dream Center will tell you they exist to empower, encourage and educate adults struggling with homelessness and lacking the ability to support themselves and get back on their feet after setbacks.



Executive Director Chris Wilson said in their housing community called opportunity village, adults have 23 tiny houses and 10 transitional houses where they learn to develop a plan and get their life back on track.



On top of surviving on donations, the Dream Center is looking for hundreds of volunteers for their holiday events coming up and their free classes.



In particular Wilson said they need handymen or women to help them finish building houses and financial coaches.

Wilson said you will have to go through a training session and a background check but the training will be tailored to the activity you volunteer for.

You can signup through dreamcenterpc.Org and click the get involved tab

The next orientation is Sept 4.