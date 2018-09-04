Dream job: Get paid $120K to vacation for a year in Mexico

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 11: A general view of the stadium during the finals of FIVB Puerto Vallarta Open at Camarones Beach on October 11, 2015 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Miguel Tovar/Getty Images)

(WFLA) - A luxury resort company is looking to hire someone for the gig of a lifetime.

The "World's Best Job" is essentially a paid year-long vacation across beautiful resorts in Mexico.

And all you have to do is document your experience on social media.

According to a news release, you would serve as a brand ambassador for some of Mexico's most gorgeous resorts in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco and Puerto Vallarta.

You would be "acting as Vidanta's on-location social influencer, gathering content by experiencing all of the comfort, relaxation, adventure and luxury they have to offer."

Some of the tasks include uncovering ancient Mayan ruins, trying new restaurants and nightclubs and attending shows.

And if that wasn't enough, the company is gearing up to pay $120,000 for your hard work.

You’ll also receive travel expenses, dining credit at each of the resorts and other accommodations.

CLICK HERE to learn more or apply by October 21.