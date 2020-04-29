Drive-thru food drive to be hosted by Asheville Outlets

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Outlets will host a drive-thru food drive.

The food drive with Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry will take place from Friday, May 1 through Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Food Court entrance.

Drivers can pull up, stay inside their vehicles and hand off donations safely to volunteers, all of whom will be wearing protective gloves and masks.

“Asheville Outlets is proud to partner with ABCCM to host this vital drive-thru food drive,” says Carla De Maria, Marketing Director of Asheville Outlets. “The need in our community has never been greater during these challenging times,” she adds.

Ongoing Pantry & Hygiene Items Needed:

Oil (cooking), corn meal, grits, canned tuna/chicken/meats, canned fruits and vegetables, hearty soups, peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti sauce, self-rising flour, sugar, crackers, instant potatoes, rice, dry beans (not canned), dry milk, macaroni and cheese, bottled water, Ziploc bags (quart or sandwich), hand sanitizer, body wash, toothpaste & toothbrush, shaving razors, deodorant, washcloths and towels, bleach, paper towels, toilet paper, baby wipes, powdered laundry detergent, water bottles with a lid and ethnic hair care products