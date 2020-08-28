Drive thru Greek Festival sees huge first-day turnout, cars lined up for blocks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A crowd of greek food fanatics are expected to line up in their cars at Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral from Friday through Sunday to get a taste of some of their favorite foods.

The 34th Annual Greek Food Festival will operate as a drive thru this year instead of an in-person event. Church leaders decided it’s best to keep everyone safe from COVID-19 while allowing the community to celebrate Greek culture.

On Friday afternoon, the line spilled out of the church parking lot into North Academy street in downtown Greenville, but according to attendees things moved fairly quickly.

“We would’ve loved to have a full festival like we’ve always had but we decided this year we can do something safe and secure for everyone. The turn out has been fantastic. We’re on our first day and lunch rush and people are lined up for blocks,” Harry Zolides, parish council president at Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, said.

Each person will drive through two stations in their car: one to order the food and the other to pick it up.

The festival served many greek favorites such as Baklava, Athenian Chicken, Pastichio, Moussaka and fresh handmade Gyros.

Tara Weiss, activities director at Pendleton Manor Assisted Living said this is a great way for her to lift the spirits of her residents.

“We have not been out of quarantine since March and we are trying to enjoy the spirit of Greenville. With the festival being drive thru, we have the opportunity to come. Residents ordered Moussaka, they ordered baklava, the chicken, everything on the menu is on this bus,” Weiss said.

The Greek Food Festival is slated to run until Sunday, for specific times and details, click here.