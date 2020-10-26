Drive-thru Halloween event open at Tryon International Equestrian Center

Mill Spring, N.C. (WSPA) The Tryon International Equestrian Center is offering a drive-thru Halloween performance on their property through Halloween.

Organizers said the TIEC is working with the Sigmon Theater. Actors perform in character, scenes from major motion pictures like Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, Beetle Juice and more.

Organizers said the Giggle Box Carolina Pumpkin Spelltacular will have more than 5,000 pumpkins, music and candy bags for children at the end of the experience.

Performances run Oct 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 31 from 7- 10 pm. Cost is $25 per car load.

Organizers said a portion of the proceeds from Giggle Box productions benefit child patients in area hospitals.

There is more information on the TIEC website https://tryon.com/article/carolina-pumpkin-spelltacular-presented-by-ingles

or visit directly https://www.carolinapumpkinspelltacular.com/