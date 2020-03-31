1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Drive-thru testing opens for Upstate first responders

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Several agencies are working together to make sure Upstate first responders can get tested for the novel coronavirus.

The testing is the result of collaboration between several groups, including the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Greenville County emergency response team, and the Upstate Health Care Coalition, which is an 11 county health care region.

A drive-thru testing center opened at the Greenville Convention Center Monday morning.

“Our goal is to get our first responders turned around as quickly as possible so they can be back in the community, helping our constituents,” said Jay Marett, who is the director of emergency management for Greenville County.

The drive-thru is just for first responders, such as health care workers, firefighters, police, and EMS.

“They go through the same testing criteria and go through the same test, it’s just an expedited method again to get our first responders back on the street,” Marett said.

Those who are still deemed at risk after an initial screen can get tested in the drive-thru. In a demonstration, a health care worker showed 7News how the testing works: they pushed a swab pretty far up a manequin’s nose before pulling out the sample, which would be shipped to a lab.

“There are no special circumstances here,” Marett said.

The drive-thru is set to be open five days a week, but Marett said that could be expanded or contracted, depending on the amount of cases they see.

Other counties in the Upstate Health Care Coalition are working to set up similar sites, according to Marett.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories