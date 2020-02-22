Driven by safety: Gaffney race car builder discusses what he does to keep drivers safe

1  of  72
Closings and Delays
Advent Children's Center Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 Anderson County DSN Board ADP Any Lab Test Now - Greenville Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Brookwood Preschool Academy Buncombe County Schools Burke County Schools Calhoun Falls Charter School Charles Lea Center Clemson Episcopal Day School Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool Foothills Nephrology Fruitland Baptist Bible College GMH Services Graham County Schools Greenwood Co. District 52 Harmony House Childcare Development Center Haywood County Schools Henderson County Schools His Kids East Flat Rock Jackson County Schools Kids Konnection Childcare,Inc. La Petite Academy Lake Lure Classical Academy Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC McDowell County Transit Mitchell County Schools Montessori Academy - Spartanburg Montessori School of Anderson Montessori West Mside Weekday Preschool New Day Clubhouse New Horizon Family Dental Care Oakbrook Preparatory School Oconee County Courthouse Oconee County Government Offices Pelham Vision Center Pickens County Schools Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agency Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Co School Districts Spartanburg Co. District 3 Springs Christian Day School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Marys Catholic School St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool St. Paul UMC Preschool Swenson & Associates Tender Loving Care - Laurens The Diamond Child Development Center The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Prass Company Real Estate Transylvania County Schools Trinity Childrens Center Trinity Preschool Tyger River Children's Center Union County Council on Aging Upstate Montessori Academy US Renal Care/Dialysis - Lyman West Anderson Church of God Westside Dermatology Wilkins Opticians

Driven by safety: Gaffney race car builder discusses what he does to keep drivers safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney race car builder is doing what he can to prevent a crash like what you saw this week at the Daytona 500. Driver Ryan Newman didn’t suffer any major injuries in that crash.

A terrifying sight on the Daytona International Speedway. Race car driver Ryan Newman’s car pushed from behind, sending him flying into the air and eventually crashing onto the track.

“It’s scary, anytime you see something like that, it scares you,” said race car builder and owner of LIR Race Cars, Lanny Irby.

It’s a scene not so new to Lanny Irby. He makes race cars in Gaffney and he has spent a lot of time behind the wheel too.

As he’s installing a full containment seat and placing the window net, there is one thing at the front of his mind.

“We’re looking at pictures, we’re thinking we could have put a bar here, we should have put a bar there so when an accident does happen similar to Ryan Newman, we just try to always make it safe the next time,” Irby told us.

Irby told us they’re always looking for ways to do just that. In recent years, they’ve added fire suppression systems in the cars.

“It’ll just spray that fire out,” Irby said.

Just a couple miles down the road at the Cherokee Speedway, Tony Adair and Scott Childress are gearing up for a race. They told us just like Irby, racing was ingrained in them from a young age.

They also know what it’s like to be behind the wheel. But now on the other side of the fence, they’re working to keep the drivers and the spectators safe.

“We have four or five people onsite, we also have an onsite EMS crew,” said Cherokee Speedway Promoter, Tony Adair.

“Almost all tracks implement that your seat belts, your seats, helmets and all of that has to be within a certain five to seven year period,” Scott Childress with Cherokee Speedway told us.

As for our race car builder, his engine isn’t giving out anytime soon.

“Anytime we can make something better and performance wise, we’re changing them. We’re changing them safety wise as much as possible too,” said Irby.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store