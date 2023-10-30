GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after he allegedly fled from sheriff’s deputies and struck a patrol car on Monday.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon deputies attempted to stop a vehicle operated by Jahmeir Hamilton, 21, who had warrants for unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, and marijuana.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hamilton drove away from police until he hit a patrol car at the intersection of McKenzie Road and Highway 178 South. Following the wreck, Hamilton reportedly ran into the woods on foot.

The sheriff’s office briefly closed off the surrounding area and through the use of drones and K9 units were able to locate Hamilton and arrest him. He is now facing additional charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a firearm by a felon.