Driver airlifted after crash in Anderson Co.

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 05:48 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 06:16 AM EDT

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Williamston. 

Troopers say the driver swerved off the road to keep from hitting another vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on Beaverdam Road near Stone Road. 

7News crew at the scene said firefighters had to cut the driver out of the truck. He was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

His medical condition is not known at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol. 
 

