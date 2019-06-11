Driver arrested after chase from Anderson Co. ends with crash in Hart Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HART CO., GA (WSPA) - A 23-year-old man is in jail after a chase from Anderson County ended with a crash in Hart County, Georgia.

According to Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland, deputies in Hart County were notified shortly after noon that Anderson County deputies were chasing a stolen white Ford Expedition.

Deputies from Hart County say they put down stop sticks which caused one or more of the tires to go flat but did not stop the vehicle.

The chase then continued on US-29 until the vehicle went into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, 23-year-old Collin Taylor Bryant, was charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and possession of methamphetamine, according to the Hart County Sheriff's Office.

Georgia State Patrol says two passengers in the Ford Expedition were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated for injuries at the scene.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office says more charges are expected for Bryant in both Georgia and South Carolina.