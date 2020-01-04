Driver charged after killing pedestrian in Cherokee Co. hit-and-run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has been charged after killing a pedestrian and injuring another in a hit-and-run.

Troopers say the incident happened on Pacolet Hwy on Friday at 5:30 p.m. when the driver of a 1994 Honda Accord went off the roadway and struck two pedestrians.

The coroner identified the victim as Jerry Joe Moore, II, 34, of Gaffney.

Moore and another male were walking south on the side of the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle also heading south near 950 Pacolet Highway, according to the coroner.

Moore was transported to Cherokee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, troopers say.

The driver fled the scene, but was found by troopers in Cherokee County after a witness gave a description of the vehicle.

Eddie Alredge has been charged with Hit and Run Involving Death, felony DUI and Driving Under Suspension.

He received a $50K bond Saturday morning.