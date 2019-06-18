Driver charged in fiery crash that shut down I-26 East

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a driver has been charged in a fiery crash that blocked eastbound Interstate 26 in Buncombe County.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 9:43 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-26 at mile marker 35.

Troopers say a tractor trailer driver hauling potato chips lost control and crashed into a bridge rail. After hitting the rail, the tractor trailer jackknifed and the tractor completely burned in a fire.

The driver was charged with exceeding a safe speed, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopened about three hours after the wreck.

Crews are working a wreck I-26 Eastbound at MM 36. Please use alternate routes I-26 Eastbound closed Posted by Skyland Fire and Rescue on Monday, June 17, 2019



