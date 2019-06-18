Driver charged in fiery crash that shut down I-26 East

News

by: WSPA 7News

Posted: / Updated:

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a driver has been charged in a fiery crash that blocked eastbound Interstate 26 in Buncombe County.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 9:43 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-26 at mile marker 35.

Troopers say a tractor trailer driver hauling potato chips lost control and crashed into a bridge rail. After hitting the rail, the tractor trailer jackknifed and the tractor completely burned in a fire.

The driver was charged with exceeding a safe speed, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopened about three hours after the wreck.

Crews are working a wreck I-26 Eastbound at MM 36. Please use alternate routes I-26 Eastbound closed

Posted by Skyland Fire and Rescue on Monday, June 17, 2019


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store