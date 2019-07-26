Driver charged in Oconee Co. collision that killed motorcyclist, injured passenger

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was charged after a motorcyclist was killed Thursday during a crash in Oconee County.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Singing Pines Road near Import Drive.

According to SCHP troopers, William Edward Hardin, 62, of Seneca, was traveling East on Singing Pines Road in a 2006 Dodge pickup truck.

Troopers said that Hardin failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle.

Hardin was not injured.

The coroner identified the deceased motorcyclist as a 32-year-old Seneca man. That person’s name has not yet been released.

The man’s wife, a rear passenger of the motorcycle, was transported to the hospital by EMS, according to the coroner.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

William Hardin has been charged for failure to yield the right-of-way, according to SCHP.

