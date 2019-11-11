1  of  4
Driver cited after crashing SUV into front porch of home on McAbee Rd in Spartanburg Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Photo courtesy of Andrew Metze

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a driver was charged after their vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the front porch of a home Monday.

According to a Roebuck Fire Department, the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 200 block of McAbee Road.

Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2007 Dodge SUV was traveling east on McAbee Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then crossed the center line.

The vehicle then ran of the left side of the road, where it then hit the front porch of the home, as well as several shrubs.

Fire officials said the vehicle suffered major damage and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, but was not seriously hurt.

Highway Patrol said the driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

