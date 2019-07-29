Driver crashes vehicle after chase with deputies in Anderson Co., charges pending

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said charges are pending for the driver of a vehicle that led deputies on a chase and then crash Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Smith Drive and Osteen Hill Road for reckless driving.

Foster said the vehicle failed to stop and a chase occurred.

The vehicle then reportedly crashed at Old River Road at Osteen Hill Road.

EMS crews were called to the scene and checked on the driver.

Foster said the driver will be charged with reckless driving and failure to stop.