Driver dies 11 days after moped crash on New Cut Road

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say the driver of a moped has died almost two weeks after crashing into a tractor trailer on New Cut Road.

Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the accident happened the morning of Sept. 13 near Inman.

Hovis said a moped driver was headed east on New Cut Road when they traveled left of center and hit a tractor trailer headed in the opposite direction.

The driver was thrown from the moped. They were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Hovis said.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Troopers say the driver of the 2007 Kenmore tractor trailer was not hurt in the accident.