ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Abbeville County.

The crash happened Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on Keowee Rd. near Bell Rd., according to SCHP.

The driver of a 2014 Chrysler 300 was traveling east on Keowee Rd. when it went off the roadway. It struck a fence and embankment, overturning several times, troopers said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. No other vehicles were involved.