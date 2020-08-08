Driver dies after crash on Neely Ferry Rd. in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after a crash that happened earlier this week in Laurens County.

Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. on Neely Ferry Rd. near Indian Mound Rd.

The driver of a 2012 Kia sedan was traveling west on Neely Ferry Rd. when they traveled left of center, lost control, and struck a 2012 Chevy pickup, troopers said.

Both drivers and three juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital by EMS.

The driver of the Kia sedan died of injuries on Aug. 8. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.