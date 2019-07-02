Driver dies after crashing into bridge pillar in Pickens Co.

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a driver was killed after running off an Upstate road and hitting the pillar of a bridge.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on Five Forks Road near Liberty.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck was headed east on Five Forks Road when they ran off the road and hit a bridge pillar.

The driver was trapped in the truck.

Troopers say the driver was mechanically freed from the wreckage, but died at the scene.

Their name has not been released.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

