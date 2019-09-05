Driver dies after crashing into Lake Hartwell from I-85

Live Now
ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a driver is dead after plunging from Interstate 85 into Lake Hartwell.

Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 1:50 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 12.

The driver of a 2013 Dodge was traveling north on I-85 when they entered the median, hit a culvert and went into the lake.

Hovis said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped. They died at the scene. 

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman was headed to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Boseman said the vehicle had not been pulled from the marina at that time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

