Driver dies after crashing into tree in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree near Chesnee.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Davis Trading Post Road.

The driver of a 2002 Nissan SUV went off the side of the road near Buck Ridge Drive and hit a tree, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Their name has not been released at this time.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

No passengers were in the SUV, and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

