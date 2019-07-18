Driver dies after crashing into tree in Spartanburg Co.

News

by: WSPA 7News

Posted: / Updated:
Crash generic_1519946542531.jpg.jpg

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree near Chesnee.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Davis Trading Post Road.

The driver of a 2002 Nissan SUV went off the side of the road near Buck Ridge Drive and hit a tree, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Their name has not been released at this time.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

No passengers were in the SUV, and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store