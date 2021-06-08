Driver dies after crashing truck into parked vehicle, two houses in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after crashing a truck in Pickens County Monday night.

The crash happened at about 10:55 p.m. on Madden Bridge Road near RC Edwards Road, according to SCHP.

Troopers say the driver was traveling north on Madden Bridge Road. They traveled off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and covert.

They then overturned and hit a utility pole, a parked vehicle, and two houses, SCHP said. The driver has not yet been identified.

