Driver dies after evading Anderson Co. deputy, crashing into embankment

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person has died after evading an Anderson County deputy and crashing into an embankment Sunday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a tan SUV for speeding, failing to stop at a red light, and reckless driving on East Shockley Ferry Road.

When the deputy turned on the blue lights, the SUV failed to stop and accelerated away from law enforcement, deputies said.

The deputy attempted to overtake the SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the SUV traveled off the right side of Lewis Street, struck an embankment and a tree, then overturned, SCHP Troopers said.

The driver was not seat belted and was ejected, troopers said. The driver was transported to the hospital where they died of injuries.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store