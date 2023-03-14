SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Woodruff.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Interstate 26 Westbound near mile marker 44.

Troopers said a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer pulling another trailer went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and then the bridge pillar.

The driver died at the scene, troopers said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the driver’s identity at this time.