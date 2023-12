ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver is dead after hitting a tree Sunday evening in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:29 p.m. on Airline Road.

Troopers said a 2002 Toyota sedan was traveling west on Airline Road when it traveled down an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they died. Their identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.