GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Ninety Six.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 9:38 p.m. on Highway 34 near Patterson Drive.

Investigators said the diver was traveling west when their vehicle crossed the eastbound lane and left the roadway.

The driver then hit a tree and was ejected from the vehicle, investigators said.

He died at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the driver 27-year-old Jordan Blake Canfield, of Ninety Six.

The crash is being investigated by the SCHP and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.