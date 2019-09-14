Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single- vehicle crash in Spartanburg County.

According to troopers, the crash happened Sept. 13 at the intersection of US 221 and Successful Way at 4:45 p.m.

The driver of a 2005 Honda Odyssey van was traveling south on US 221 when they went off the roadway left, striking a brick column and a tree.

The driver was then transported by EMS to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries, troopers said.

Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

