News

Driver dies almost 2 weeks after crash in Anderson Co.

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 05:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 07:27 PM EDT

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) - Troopers say a person has died almost two weeks after he was injured in a crash in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened the evening of May 20 on Manse Jolly Road.

An SUV was driving south went it went off the left side of the road and struck a power pole, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died around 6:00am Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old William Brandon Peake of Anderson.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center