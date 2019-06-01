Driver dies almost 2 weeks after crash in Anderson Co.

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) - Troopers say a person has died almost two weeks after he was injured in a crash in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened the evening of May 20 on Manse Jolly Road.

An SUV was driving south went it went off the left side of the road and struck a power pole, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died around 6:00am Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old William Brandon Peake of Anderson.