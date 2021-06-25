Driver dies in Spartanburg Co. crash on Lewis Chapel Rd.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Lewis Chapel Road at about 3:50 a.m., according to SCHP. The driver of a 2011 Mazda was traveling east on Lewis Chapel Road when they ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said.

The driver died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Daniel Rylee Smith of Jacksonville, Florida.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the crash happened in Greenville County. It has been updated to say the crash happened in Spartanburg County.