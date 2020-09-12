Driver dies in crash on Asheville Hwy in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after a single- vehicle crash in Spartanbrug County that happened Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Asheville Hwy near Commerce Point Drive at about 8:55 a.m.

The driver of a Honda CRV was traveling east when they ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, troopers said.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office. Check back for updates.