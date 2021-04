LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County that happened early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Indian Mound Rd. at about 1 a.m., according to SCHP. The driver was traveling east when they ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

That person died at the scene, troopers said. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.