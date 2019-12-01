Driver dies in Laurens Co. crash on SC 49

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after an early-morning crash in Laurens County.

According to troopers, the incident happened at 4 a.m. Sunday on SC 49 near Curry Rd.

The incident happened when the driver of a 2016 Nissan 4 door sedan went off the side of the road, striking a guard rail and a tree.

The driver died at the scene, troopers say. That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

There were no other vehicles or passengers involved in the crash.

