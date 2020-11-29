Driver dies in Spartanburg Co. crash on Parris Bridge Rd.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a Spartanburg County crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened on Parris Bridge Rd. near Heritage Creek at about 9:40 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2006 Nissan was traveling north on Parris Bridge Rd. when they traveled left of center onto the median, and struck a legally parked truck.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a hospital, where they died. The parked truck was unoccupied and no other injuries were reported, according to SCHP.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the driver. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.