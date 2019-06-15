Driver faces charges after teen killed in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The driver involved in a fatal crash that happened in Greenville County is now facing charges.

The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. Monday on Highway 25 near Portsmouth Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says 17-year-old Tyler Wellwood of Anderson was traveling south when he lost control of the car and hit a guardrail before crashing into a utility pole and tree.

Wellwood and two passengers were trapped in the wreckage. Authorities say one passenger died in the crash.

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Abby Belle Allen of Greenville.

Wellwood is facing charges for reckless homicide and is expected in bond court Saturday, according to online jail records.

Check back for updates.



