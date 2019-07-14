Driver faces DUI charge after crashing into Anderson Co. home, injuring 2 inside

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged after crashing into a home in Anderson County and injuring 2 occupants inside.

The incident happened at 11:56 p.m. Saturday. The driver of a Chevy Impala was traveling north on Central Rd. near Wardlaw Rd., troopers said.

The car ran off the left side of the road and struck a house. An 81-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman inside of the house were injured, according to SCHP Troopers.

They were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Rebecca Carroll, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

Carroll is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

