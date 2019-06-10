Driver hurt after truck crashes into tree on Mountain View Rd in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a truck was injured after the vehicle went off an area road and hit a tree in Anderson County early Monday morning.

According to a highway patrol’s website, the crash happened just before 3:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Mountain View Road near Massey Road.

Lance Cpl. David Jones with highway patrol, said the driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.

