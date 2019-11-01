Closings
Graham County Schools

Driver killed after deer crashes through windshield in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner said a driver was killed after a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle.

The wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday on East Shockley Ferry Road near White Street. 

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said it appears the deer went through a windshield, causing traumatic injuries to a man driving the vehicle.

The man was rushed to AnMed Hospital where he died on arrival, Shore said.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

7News has reached out to the S.C. Highway Patrol for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar