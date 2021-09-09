Driver killed after fiery crash with dump truck on SC-20 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after striking a dump truck in Greenville County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on SC Hwy 20 near Monticello St. at about 9 p.m., according to SCHP. A disabled 1980 Chevrolet dump truck was stopped in the east lane of SC 20 when the driver of a 2001 Ford F150 truck struck it in the rear.

The driver of the Ford was entrapped and the vehicle caught fire, troopers said. That person died, their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, according to SCHP. We’ll continue to update this story.