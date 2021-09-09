Driver killed after fiery crash with dump truck on SC-20 in Greenville Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after striking a dump truck in Greenville County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on SC Hwy 20 near Monticello St. at about 9 p.m., according to SCHP. A disabled 1980 Chevrolet dump truck was stopped in the east lane of SC 20 when the driver of a 2001 Ford F150 truck struck it in the rear.

The driver of the Ford was entrapped and the vehicle caught fire, troopers said. That person died, their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, according to SCHP. We’ll continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store