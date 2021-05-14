Driver killed in Anderson Co. crash on Sexton Gin Rd.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Anderson County on Friday.

The crash happened on Sexton Gin Road near Riddle Road at about 12:27 p.m., according to SCHP.

The driver of a 2002 Kia SUV was traveling west on Sexton Gin Road when they traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, troopers said.

The driver was injured and transported by helicopter to the hospital, where they died. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.