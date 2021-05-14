Driver killed in Anderson Co. crash on Sexton Gin Rd.

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Anderson County on Friday.

The crash happened on Sexton Gin Road near Riddle Road at about 12:27 p.m., according to SCHP.

The driver of a 2002 Kia SUV was traveling west on Sexton Gin Road when they traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, troopers said.

The driver was injured and transported by helicopter to the hospital, where they died. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store