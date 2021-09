PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a car crash in Pickens Co. on Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling west on Wyatt Stewart Road around 10:30 p.m. when they traveled off the left side of the road striking a fence than a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The SCHP is still investigating this crash.