Driver killed in crash on SC 34 in Greenwood Co.

by: WSPA Staff

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was killed Thursday night during a single-vehicle crash on SC 34 in Greenwood County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. on SC 34 near Lebanon Church Road.

The driver of a 2010 Cadillac was headed west on Lebanon Church Road. They crossed over SC 34, struck a utility pole and then crashed into a tree, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped inside of the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

