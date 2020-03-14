Driver Killed in Crash on US 178 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Pickens County.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said it happened at 11:30 PM on Friday on US 178 at Belle Shoals Road near Liberty.

Bolt said the driver of a 2002 Honda crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Nissan head-on.

The driver of the Honda was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seat belt and was sent to the hospital with injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

This collision remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.