Driver killed in Greenwood Co. crash on Baldwin Rd.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Greenwood County on Sunday night.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Baldwin Rd. near US 178, according to SCHP. The driver of a Ford F150 was traveling north on Baldwin Rd. when they went off the roadway and struck ditch.

Troopers say they overturned and struck a fence. The driver has been identified by the coroner’s office as 27-year-old Robert Kyle Harris, of Ninety Six, who died at the scene.

SCHP and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store