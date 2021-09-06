Driver killed in Greenwood Co. crash on Baldwin Rd.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Greenwood County on Sunday night.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Baldwin Rd. near US 178, according to SCHP. The driver of a Ford F150 was traveling north on Baldwin Rd. when they went off the roadway and struck ditch.

Troopers say they overturned and struck a fence. The driver has been identified by the coroner’s office as 27-year-old Robert Kyle Harris, of Ninety Six, who died at the scene.

SCHP and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate.