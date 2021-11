LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after a crash in Laurens County on Thursday night.

The crash happened on I-26 East at about 10:44 p.m., according to SCHP. The driver of a 2005 Lincoln Sedan was traveling east when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Troopers say the vehicle caught fire and the driver died at the scene.

That person’s identity has not yet been released. The crash is under investigation by SCHP.

We’ll continue to update this story.