GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on East Standing Springs Road near Still Stone Street.

Troopers said a 2017 Kia Forte was traveling west when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and then a utility pole.

The driver died at the scene, troopers said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the driver at this time.