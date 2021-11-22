Driver killed in Travelers Rest crash on US Hwy 276

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after a crash in Travelers Rest early Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:26 a.m. on US Hwy 276 at Center St., according to SCHP. Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Honda Fit was driving recklessly on US Hwy 276 when they went off the right side of the road. The driver struck a utility box, light pole, and a tree.

The driver died at the scene, according to highway patrol. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

Check back for updates.