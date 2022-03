GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver of a dump truck was killed Saturday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, crash happened on Lawton Road at approximately 3:26 p.m.

Troopers said the disabled dump truck was stopped facing south on Lawton Road. The driver of the dump truck got out of the vehicle and was struck by the vehicle.

The identity of the driver has not been released.